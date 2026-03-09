Jackson Hopkins News: Creates three chances in loss

Hopkins had five shots (two on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Inter Miami CF.

Hopkins led the Inter Miami attack Saturday with five shots (two on goal) and six crosses (two accurate) in D.C. United's 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Inter Miami. Across his first three appearances (two starts) in 2026, the experienced forward has attempted 15 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners. Hopkins' career high for appearances in a single MLS season is 21, which he set with D.C. United during the 2022 campaign.