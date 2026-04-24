Jackson Hopkins News: Scores and assists
Hopkins scored a goal and had an assist while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing four times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Wednesday's 4-4 draw with NY Red Bulls.
Hopkins set up Tai Baribo in the 37th minute before scoring himself in the 54th. The goal involvements were the first this season for Hopkins as he's combined for five shots, four chances created and eight crosses over his last three appearances.
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