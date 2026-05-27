Jackson Hopkins News: Signs new contract until 2029

Hopkins has been signed by D.C. United to a U22 Initiative contract through June 2029, the team announced Wednesday.

Hopkins is trending on the right direction to retain a consistent role for various seasons, having already matched his career-best direct contributions output in the 2026 campaign, tallying two goals and one assist across 15 games played. He may continue to feature either as a center-forward or on the right wing while taking occasional set pieces for the remainder of the year.