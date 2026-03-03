Jackson Hopkins News: Six crosses in away defeat

Hopkins registered six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Austin FC.

Hopkins attempted six crosses as he came on as a second-half substitute against Austin. The youngster moved to the bench having started the first game of the season. He took three corners after coming on, making him the main set-piece taker so far this year. Of his nine crosses this season so far, he has only been successful with one. He also won both of his tackles when coming on.