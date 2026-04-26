Jackson Hopkins News: Takes opportunity in stride

Hopkins scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Orlando City SC.

Tai Baribo (thigh) did not play Saturday, so that meant D.C. United's primary striker was Hopkins, and he took advantage of the opportunity. By attempting his lone shot from outside Orlando's penalty box, he logged an excellent goal, ending what has been just as a superb week for him. For two appearances, Hopkins scored during both games.