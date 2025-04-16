Jackson Irvine Injury: Sidelined for time being

Irvine suffers a stress reaction in his left foot after feeling pain following the game against Kiel and is out for the time being, the club announced.

Irvine will be out for the time being due to a foot injury suffered in his last contest against Kiel. This is a blow for the team since the captain has been an undisputed starter when fit. He will likely be replaced by his compatriot Conor Metcalfe in central midfield until he recovers.