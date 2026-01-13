Irvine underwent surgery to his foot following a fatigue fracture back in April. The captain of St. Pauli appears to have suffered a setback related to that injury and will be sidelined for some time to recover. Irvine returned from his previous injury in October and played eight games in the Bundesliga, starting the last five, making his absence a blow for the team since a change will be required in the starting XI, with Conor Metcalfe expected to take on a greater role for St. Pauli while Irvine is sidelined.