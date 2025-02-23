Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Irvine headshot

Jackson Irvine News: Creates two chances Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Irvine registered two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Mainz.

Irvine created two chances Saturday, his eighth match this season with multiple chances created. He also added two shots, but did not put either on target. On the defensive end he intercepted two passes, made two clearances and blocked one shot as he played the full 90 minutes once again.

Jackson Irvine
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now