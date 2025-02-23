Jackson Irvine News: Creates two chances Saturday
Irvine registered two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Mainz.
Irvine created two chances Saturday, his eighth match this season with multiple chances created. He also added two shots, but did not put either on target. On the defensive end he intercepted two passes, made two clearances and blocked one shot as he played the full 90 minutes once again.
