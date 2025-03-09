Jackson Irvine News: Produces assist in draw

Irvine assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (not accurate) and created a chance in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Irvine put in a solid shift Saturday. He won five of the six duels he engaged in and performed two clearances, two tackles, two interceptions and a block. In attack he placed a shot on target and conjured up the assist for St Pauli's only goal, finished by Siebe Van Der Hayen. The Australian has delivered six assists this season but prior to this game it has been six matches since his last.