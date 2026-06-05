Jackson Irvine News: Reliable in Australia's midfield

Irvine should be among his nation's top options during the upcoming World Cup after being a consistent participant in past competitions.

Irvine is projected as a likely starter in central midfield, where he could share ball recovery and distribution duties with Conor Metcalfe. Irvine rarely dominates headlines, but his influence is often reflected in the balance he provides between defense and attack, carrying heavy defensive workload while still supporting attacks when opportunities arise. Still, his statistical output tends to be made up more by tackles and aerial challenges than offensive output. He did score three goals over a couple of qualification matches in 2025, and his secure minutes should make him one of Australia's safer midfield options.