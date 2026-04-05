Jackson Irvine News: Sent off in extra time

Irvine was shown a red card in the 93rd minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Union Berlin.

Irvine would see his marching orders near the end of Sunday's match, first receiving a yellow card in the 85th minute before quickly earning another in the 93rd minute, leading to his exit. Unfortunately, he will miss time and be out for their next match when facing Bayern Munich on Saturday, returning to face Koln on April 17. He is a starter, so a change will be made, with Manolis Saliakas (thigh) likely to see the start in his spot if he returns from injury.