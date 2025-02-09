Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Irvine headshot

Jackson Irvine News: Two shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Irvine generated two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig.

Irvine tried to drive the attack throughout Sunday's loss, but just couldn't find the space to operate. In the end he created just a single chance during the disappointing loss. Irvine will hope to make the most of some more winnable matches in the coming weeks, as he will continue to drive play.

Jackson Irvine
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now