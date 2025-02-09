Jackson Irvine News: Two shots Sunday
Irvine generated two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig.
Irvine tried to drive the attack throughout Sunday's loss, but just couldn't find the space to operate. In the end he created just a single chance during the disappointing loss. Irvine will hope to make the most of some more winnable matches in the coming weeks, as he will continue to drive play.
