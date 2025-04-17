Jackson Porozo News: Anchors defense in clean sheet

Porozo had one tackle (one won) and seven clearances in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Mazatlán. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Porozo played a key role in Tijuana's defense in Wednesday's victory as they secured a clean sheet against Mazatlan. He was dominant in aerial duels and recorded seven clearances to stop the opposition's attacks. This was his first clean sheet contribution in 12 appearances this season. He will aim to maintain that level of defensive impact against Santos Laguna on Sunday.