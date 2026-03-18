Jackson Porozo News: No longer banned

Porozo has served his one-game Liga MX suspension and could play in future games.

Porozo is one of Xolos' first center-back options alongside Unai Bilbao, so he should play a role for the rest of the season even though Jesus Alejandro Gomez did a good job in his place. Prior to his red card against Santos, Porozo ranked second on his team with averages of 5.4 clearances and 1.6 interceptions per game over the Clausura 2026 tournament.