Porozo will be absent for the first time in the current Liga MX campaign, causing an impact on the starting lineup and hurting the team's aerial strength. He'll be available to return in the next knockout round, which could be a second Play-In game or the first quarterfinals leg depending on the result of the match against Bravos. Both Unai Bilbao and Jesus Alejandro Gomez (undisclosed) are likely to feature at center-back while the Ecuadorian is out, though Ramiro Franco could be an alternative in case Gomez is deployed in midfield.