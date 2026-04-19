Jackson Porozo News: Remains productive in defense

Porozo recorded one tackle (zero won), 10 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.

Porozo finished with a game-high total of clearances, reaching double digits in that category for the third time in his last seven starts. Despite his team's lack of clean sheets, the defender has been successful in disrupting opponents' play lately. His average of 6.4 clearances per contest is now tied for the sixth-best figure in the competition.