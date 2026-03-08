Jackson Porozo News: Sent off Sunday

Porozo was shown a red card after 59 minutes of Sunday's match against Santos.

Porozo committed a foul that got him sent off during a poor defensive performance against the Laguneros. The center-back will serve a one-game ban in next weekend's visit to Leon, where Jesus Alejandro Gomez could fill in for him. After that, Porozo should be available to return on March 20 versus Necaxa.