Jackson Porozo News: Sent off Sunday
Porozo was shown a red card after 59 minutes of Sunday's match against Santos.
Porozo committed a foul that got him sent off during a poor defensive performance against the Laguneros. The center-back will serve a one-game ban in next weekend's visit to Leon, where Jesus Alejandro Gomez could fill in for him. After that, Porozo should be available to return on March 20 versus Necaxa.
