Jackson Ragen Injury: Absent from training
Ragen (hamstring) is absent from training ahead of Saturday's clash with Nashville, Niko Moreno of MLS Espanol reports.
Ragen wasn't present at training before Saturday's clash. The defender suffered a hamstring injury against Dallas and wasn't expected to be an option for Saturday's match either way. Ragen would need to return to training later in the week to have any chance.
