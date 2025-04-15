Fantasy Soccer
Jackson Ragen headshot

Jackson Ragen Injury: Absent from training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Ragen (hamstring) is absent from training ahead of Saturday's clash with Nashville, Niko Moreno of MLS Espanol reports.

Ragen wasn't present at training before Saturday's clash. The defender suffered a hamstring injury against Dallas and wasn't expected to be an option for Saturday's match either way. Ragen would need to return to training later in the week to have any chance.

Jackson Ragen
Seattle Sounders FC
