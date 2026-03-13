Jackson Ragen Injury: Dealing with issue

Ragen (undisclosed) was spotted dealing with an issue at the final whistle of Thursday's 3-0 win against Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and will be monitored over the coming days to determine the extent of the problem, according to Niko Moreno from Pulso Sports.

Ragen was seen dealing with an undisclosed issue at the final whistle of Thursday's win over Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and will likely undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the extent of the problem. The defender is currently the last natural center-back available for Seattle, so the club will be hoping the issue turns out to be nothing serious. If he ends up missing time, Nouhou Tolo could be asked to slide into a more central role in the upcoming fixtures.