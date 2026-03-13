Jackson Ragen headshot

Jackson Ragen Injury: Dealing with issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Ragen (undisclosed) was spotted dealing with an issue at the final whistle of Thursday's 3-0 win against Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and will be monitored over the coming days to determine the extent of the problem, according to Niko Moreno from Pulso Sports.

Ragen was seen dealing with an undisclosed issue at the final whistle of Thursday's win over Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and will likely undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the extent of the problem. The defender is currently the last natural center-back available for Seattle, so the club will be hoping the issue turns out to be nothing serious. If he ends up missing time, Nouhou Tolo could be asked to slide into a more central role in the upcoming fixtures.

Jackson Ragen
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Ragen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Ragen See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
316 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
358 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 24, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 17, 2024