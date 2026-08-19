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Jackson Ragen Injury: Forced off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Ragen exited Wednesday's match versus Austin with an apparent muscle injury.

Ragen was unable to continue after 69 minutes of action against Austin. The central man had just recently bounced back from a two-game ban and had been selected as part of a center-back partnership with Kim Kee-Hee. However, if the issue forces him to miss time, the Sounders will need to resort to another option such as Stuart Hawkins or Antino Lopez.

Jackson Ragen
Seattle Sounders FC
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