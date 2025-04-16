Jackson Ragen Injury: Set to miss four to six weeks

Ragen (hamstring) wasn't in team training Tuesday and is set to miss four to six weeks, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference, according to Jackson Felts from 93.3 KJR Radio.

