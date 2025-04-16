Fantasy Soccer
Jackson Ragen headshot

Jackson Ragen Injury: Set to miss four to six weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Ragen (hamstring) wasn't in team training Tuesday and is set to miss four to six weeks, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference, according to Jackson Felts from 93.3 KJR Radio.

Ragen sustained a serious hamstring injury in the last match against Dallas and did not train Tuesday. He is expected to miss at least one month and will likely be replaced in central defense by Kim Kee-Hee until he returns.

Jackson Ragen
Seattle Sounders FC
