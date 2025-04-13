Fantasy Soccer
Jackson Ragen headshot

Jackson Ragen Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Ragen was forced off at halftime of Saturday's 1-0 victory against Dallas due to a hamstring injury, according to Niko Moreno for Pulso Sports.

Ragen couldn't continue after halftime Saturday due to a hamstring injury. It's a significant loss if the issue proves serious as he is an undisputed starter for the Sounders when fit. Kim Kee-Hee could see increased playing time if Ragen is sidelined.

Jackson Ragen
Seattle Sounders FC
