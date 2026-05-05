Jackson Ragen headshot

Jackson Ragen News: Four clearances made

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Ragen recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

Ragen logged in four clearances along with a tackle during the draw to Seattle. He's produced 39 clearances in the las five matches played, making four blocks in that span while also keeping two clean sheets in that span.

Jackson Ragen
Seattle Sounders FC
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