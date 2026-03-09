Jackson Ragen News: Standout defensive performer

Ragen generated two tackles (two won) and eight clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus St. Louis City SC.

Ragen matched a team-high Saturday with eight clearances as Seattle earned a clean sheet with a 1-0 win at St. Louis City. Over his 90 minute shift, the central defender also logged his first two tackles (two won) of the season. Ragen has played the full 90 minutes across each of his first three appearances (three starts) in 2026 and, as one of MLS's top central defenders, should maintain his position in the heart of the Seattle backline so long as fitness allows.