Jackson Ragen headshot

Jackson Ragen News: Standout defensive performer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Ragen generated two tackles (two won) and eight clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus St. Louis City SC.

Ragen matched a team-high Saturday with eight clearances as Seattle earned a clean sheet with a 1-0 win at St. Louis City. Over his 90 minute shift, the central defender also logged his first two tackles (two won) of the season. Ragen has played the full 90 minutes across each of his first three appearances (three starts) in 2026 and, as one of MLS's top central defenders, should maintain his position in the heart of the Seattle backline so long as fitness allows.

Jackson Ragen
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Ragen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Ragen See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
312 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
354 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 24, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 17, 2024