Jackson Ragen News: Starting Sunday

Ragen (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's clash against San Jose Earthquakes.

Ragen will stay active for the fourth game in a row, which is gratifying news for a team that is without Yeimar Gomez (hamstring) and Kim Kee-Hee (calf) for Sunday's game. The 27-year-old will look to rack up defensive stats after tallying at least four clearances in each of his previous three league starts, and he could have decent clean sheet chances as part of a side that has allowed two goals in four games considering all competitions.