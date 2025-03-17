Jackson Ragen News: Three shots in loss

Ragen had three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.

Ragen tied a team-high Saturday with three shots (one on goal), but he was unable to convert as Seattle fell 1-0 to Houston Dynamo. In addition to troubling the opposing keeper, the central defender made three clearances over his 90 minutes of play. Ragen has made four appearances (three starts) over Seattle's first four fixtures, playing the full 90 minutes in each starting appearance.