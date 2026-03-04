Jackson Tchatchoua News: Assists Tuesday

Tchatchoua assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Liverpool.

Tchatchoua provided a single assist on his only chance created during Tuesday's shock upset. Against the reigning champions any sort of goal contribution would be a nice return, adding a surprising win and it's a dream match. Tchatchoua didn't have much volume throughout, but the assist and efficiency is an excellent place to build from.