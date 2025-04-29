Jackson Tchatchoua News: Fairly active against Cagliari

Tchatchoua drew two fouls and had five crosses (one accurate), two clerances and one chance created in Monday's 2-0 defeat to Cagliari.

Tchatchoua often sprinted down the wing and led his side in deliveries but linked up with a teammate in just one of them. He has recorded four or more crosses in the last six fixtures, totaling 29 (eight accurate) and posting seven key passes, four tackles (one won) and five clearances.