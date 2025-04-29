Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Tchatchoua headshot

Jackson Tchatchoua News: Fairly active against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Tchatchoua drew two fouls and had five crosses (one accurate), two clerances and one chance created in Monday's 2-0 defeat to Cagliari.

Tchatchoua often sprinted down the wing and led his side in deliveries but linked up with a teammate in just one of them. He has recorded four or more crosses in the last six fixtures, totaling 29 (eight accurate) and posting seven key passes, four tackles (one won) and five clearances.

Jackson Tchatchoua
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now