Jackson Tchatchoua headshot

Jackson Tchatchoua News: Sets up teammate against Empoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Tchatchoua assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate), four clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Empoli.

Tchatchoua had less volume but was more precise than usual, finding Domagoj Bradaric with a long cross late in the game. It's his third assist in the campaign, while he has scored twice. He has totaled 34 chances created, 118 crosses (24 accurate) and 50 tackles in 36 games.

Jackson Tchatchoua
Verona
More Stats & News
