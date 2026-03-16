Jackson Tchatchoua headshot

Jackson Tchatchoua News: Struggles in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Tchatchoua recorded one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.

Tchatchoua only logged one accurate cross in his seven attempts, and he cannot be this inefficient if Wolves want to make a late push to avoid relegation. That starts Friday against West Ham, a side currently also set to be sent down that has given up 55 goals in EPL play.

Jackson Tchatchoua
Wolverhampton
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