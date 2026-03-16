Jackson Tchatchoua News: Struggles in service
Tchatchoua recorded one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.
Tchatchoua only logged one accurate cross in his seven attempts, and he cannot be this inefficient if Wolves want to make a late push to avoid relegation. That starts Friday against West Ham, a side currently also set to be sent down that has given up 55 goals in EPL play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Tchatchoua See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 307 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3010 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2914 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2914 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2820 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Tchatchoua See More