Jackson Tchatchoua News: Struggles in service

Tchatchoua recorded one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.

Tchatchoua only logged one accurate cross in his seven attempts, and he cannot be this inefficient if Wolves want to make a late push to avoid relegation. That starts Friday against West Ham, a side currently also set to be sent down that has given up 55 goals in EPL play.