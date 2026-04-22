Jackson Travis Injury: Forced off in midweek game
Travis abandoned Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Los Angeles FC after picking up an apparent ankle issue.
Travis had to leave his place on the field to Miguel Navarro after suffering a knock. This issue makes the defender questionable while the exact severity of the issue remains unclear. He has started in each of the seven MLS games he has been available for this year, but his potential injury would likely lead to Navarro taking his place in future fixtures.
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