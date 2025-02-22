Jackson Travis Injury: Out Saturday

Travis (Upper Body) is out for Saturday's season opener against St. Louis, according to the MLS injury report.

Travis is recovering from an upper-body injury and will miss the opening match of the MLS season. He sustained the injury after replacing Reggie Cannon late in the Concacaf match against LAFC. No return date has been provided. His absence is not expected to impact the starting XI, as he was projected to be a bench option this season.