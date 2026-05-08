Jackson Travis headshot

Jackson Travis Injury: Questionable again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 2:56pm

Travis is questionable for Saturday's match against St. Louis due to a leg injury.

Travis' questionable status makes him unlikely to see significant minutes in the short term just after returning from an ankle problem in last weekend's clash against Houston. If he can't go, Colorado may continue to rely on Miguel Navarro on the left flank. Travis remains with 16 crosses, four chances created and one assist over nine games played (eight starts) this year.

Jackson Travis
Colorado Rapids
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