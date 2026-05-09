Jackson Travis News: Bench option Saturday
Travis (leg) is on the bench for Saturday's match against St. Louis City.
Travis has regained health and could feature on either flank of his team's back four, leaving Miguel Navarro and perhaps Kosi Thompson at risk of losing their spots in the future. While he previously struggled with disciplinary weakness, Travis holds some playmaking potential, having delivered an assist in eight starts this year.
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