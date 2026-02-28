Jackson Travis News: Provides first career assist

Travis had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot, crossing once inaccurately and blocking a shot during Saturday's 2-0 win over Portland.

Travis set up Hamzat Ojediran after just six minutes while tying for the team-high in blocks. Despite featuring in MLS since the 2024 season, the assist was Travis' first career goal involvement as he's started both of Colorado's games on the new campaign combining for two chances created, five crosses and two tackles.