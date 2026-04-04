Jackson Travis headshot

Jackson Travis News: Red card Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Travis was sent off in the 34th minute of Saturday's match against Toronto and will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Houston Dynamo.

Travis received a straight red card during Saturday's match against Toronto and will miss the next game against Houston Dynamo. The full-back has started every match this season, making his absence a significant loss, with Keegan Rosenberry expected to start at full-back in his absence.

Jackson Travis
Colorado Rapids
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