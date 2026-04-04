Jackson Travis News: Red card Saturday
Travis was sent off in the 34th minute of Saturday's match against Toronto and will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Houston Dynamo.
Travis received a straight red card during Saturday's match against Toronto and will miss the next game against Houston Dynamo. The full-back has started every match this season, making his absence a significant loss, with Keegan Rosenberry expected to start at full-back in his absence.
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