Jackson Travis News: Starts Saturday

Travis (thumb) is part of Colorado's starting lineup to face Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Travis will likely work as a left-back with Sam Vines (groin) unavailable and Ian Murphy relegated to a bench role in the weekend game. The 21-year-old had yet to make an appearance in 2025 but averaged 1.2 clearances and 1.2 tackles per contest during the previous season. He should be in contention for more opportunities if he has a convincing display against Seattle.