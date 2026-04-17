Jackson Yueill Injury: Questionable for Columbus match

Yueill is facing a late decision on his availability for the next match against Columbus Crew because of a lower body injury, the MLS reported Friday.

Yueill could miss the upcoming match, which could be an important loss for the Revs after he started in the previous league game. If he's unable to play, Diego Fagundez could be an option to fill the void, given that Matt Polster (hamstring) is also out. Yueill had a quiet campaign prior to the injury, failing to score or assist while racking up two clearances and two tackles over five appearances.