Jackson Yueill headshot

Jackson Yueill Injury: Receives questionable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Yueill is questionable for Saturday's match against Charlotte due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Yueill has now been questionable for multiple consecutive matchdays without a clear resolution, and the recurring pattern suggests the club is managing him carefully. He's a technically sound midfielder but not a high-ceiling fantasy option in most formats, mainly appearing off the bench.

Jackson Yueill
New England Revolution
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