Jackson Yueill News: On bench Saturday
Yueill (lower body) is on the bench in the weekend's visit to Inter Miami.
Yueill will look to see some action for the first time since April 11, challenging Alhassan Yusuf and Brooklyn Raines in defensive midfield roles. The 29-year-old started only once before his injury absence, and he produced mostly through accurate passes.
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