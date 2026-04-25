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Jackson Yueill News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Yueill (lower body) is on the bench in the weekend's visit to Inter Miami.

Yueill will look to see some action for the first time since April 11, challenging Alhassan Yusuf and Brooklyn Raines in defensive midfield roles. The 29-year-old started only once before his injury absence, and he produced mostly through accurate passes.

Jackson Yueill
New England Revolution
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