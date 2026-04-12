Jacob Bartlett News: Scores first pro goal

Bartlett scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.

Bartlett gave Sporting KC the lead in the 27th minute of Saturday's 3-1 home loss to San Jose, finishing off a Dejan Joveljic assist to net the first professional goal of his career and become the youngest Kansas City native to score for the club since 2022. He went on to play 81 minutes, finishing with one goal, one chance created, two clearances and one interception in a composed, hard-working midfield performance that briefly put SKC in control before San Jose's second-half surge flipped the game.