Jacob Bruun Larsen headshot

Jacob Bruun Larsen Injury: Ill before Dortmund

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Bruun Larsen (illness) is a doubt for Saturday's match against Dortmund due to an illness he contracted in recent days, coach Sebastian Hoeness confirmed in a press conference.

Bruun Larsen has appeared in five matches since joining his new club, contributing one goal and creating eight chances. He has started three of the last four league games, solidifying his role as a regular starter for Stuttgart. His potential absence could disrupt that form, and if he is unavailable for Saturday's match, Chris Fuhrich is expected to take his place on the left flank.

Jacob Bruun Larsen
VfB Stuttgart
