Jacob Bruun Larsen headshot

Jacob Bruun Larsen Injury: Won't start despite being fit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Brunn Larsen (illness) is set to return Sunday against Hoffenheim but won't see a starting spot, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "Jacob was not only beaten but really sick for a few days. It probably won't be enough for a starting eleven."

Brunn Larsen is set to return Sunday following his illness but is not fit enough to see a starting role, with the issues being enough to keep him on the bench to start. He will hope to at least see some minutes to test his legs, as he has started in seven of his 10 matches since joining the club.

Jacob Bruun Larsen
VfB Stuttgart
