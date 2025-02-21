Jacob Bruun Larsen Injury: Won't start despite being fit

Brunn Larsen (illness) is set to return Sunday against Hoffenheim but won't see a starting spot, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "Jacob was not only beaten but really sick for a few days. It probably won't be enough for a starting eleven."

