Jacob Greaves News: Effective obstacle in defeat

Greaves continually thwarted the Crystal Palace attack Saturday by making seven clearances and recording a team-high five blocks, though Ipswich Town were eventually undone by a late goal in a 1-0 loss. The central defender has made at least three clearances in each of his last five appearances (four starts) and 27 total clearances over that span. Greaves has played the full 90 minutes in each of his 18 Premier League appearances (18 starts) this season.