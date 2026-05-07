Jacob Jackson News: Signs with San Diego

Jackson is heading to San Diego FC from free agency through 2026, with an option to extend his contract until the 2027 MLS sprint season, the club reported Thursday.

Jackson made 10 MLS appearances during his previous spells at New England Revolution and FC Dallas, although he hasn't played since October. His addition to the San Diego squad will add depth behind Duran Ferree with CJ Dos Santos (nose) and Pablo Sisniega (back) currently dealing with physical issues. The new signing is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he tallied 22 saves and four goals against over 341 minutes of play.