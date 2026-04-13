Jacob Murphy News: Creates single chance
Murphy generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace.
Murphy sent in five crosses and created one chance during Sunday's loss. The winger had decent volume throughout the match, but his accuracy out wide was lacking, as none of his crosses were on target. Without a shot on goal or an accurate cross it's hard for Murphy to produce consistent end product.
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