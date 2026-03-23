Jacob Murphy News: Four crosses Sunday

Murphy had one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Sunderland.

Murphy came off the bench Sunday and still saw some decent work in his 25 minutes of play, recording a shot and four crosses, although not enough to earn his club at least a point. He continues in more of a rotational role at this point in the season, recording four goal contributions in 26 appearances (14 starts), with a minimal three starts since the beginning of January.