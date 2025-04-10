Fantasy Soccer
Jacob Murphy headshot

Jacob Murphy News: Great day in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Murphy scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 3-0 victory versus Leicester City.

Murphy had a stellar showing against Leicester on Monday as Newcastle routed the hosts 3-0. In 72 minutes played, the right winger scored two goals from his only two shots, completed one of his two dribbles, and was not dispossessed a single time. The goals were Murthy's seventh and eighth of the Premier League season, and his third game in a row in all competitions with a goal contribution for Newcastle.

Jacob Murphy
Newcastle United
