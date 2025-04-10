Jacob Murphy News: Great day in win

Murphy scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 3-0 victory versus Leicester City.

Murphy had a stellar showing against Leicester on Monday as Newcastle routed the hosts 3-0. In 72 minutes played, the right winger scored two goals from his only two shots, completed one of his two dribbles, and was not dispossessed a single time. The goals were Murthy's seventh and eighth of the Premier League season, and his third game in a row in all competitions with a goal contribution for Newcastle.