Jacob Murphy headshot

Jacob Murphy News: Provides assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Murphy assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Barcelona.

Murphy helped swing the momentum after coming on in Tuesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona, bringing fresh energy down the right flank and whipping in the cross that Harvey Barnes finished in the 86th minute to open the scoring. His direct runs forced Barcelona to retreat and finally gave Newcastle the width they had been missing in the final third. That assist looked set to stand as the match-winning moment until the stoppage-time penalty at the other end, while Murphy capped an impactful 23-minute shift off the bench with two chances created and one shot for the Magpies.

Jacob Murphy
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Murphy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Murphy See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
36 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
36 days ago
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
43 days ago