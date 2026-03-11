Jacob Murphy News: Provides assist off bench

Murphy assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Barcelona.

Murphy helped swing the momentum after coming on in Tuesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona, bringing fresh energy down the right flank and whipping in the cross that Harvey Barnes finished in the 86th minute to open the scoring. His direct runs forced Barcelona to retreat and finally gave Newcastle the width they had been missing in the final third. That assist looked set to stand as the match-winning moment until the stoppage-time penalty at the other end, while Murphy capped an impactful 23-minute shift off the bench with two chances created and one shot for the Magpies.