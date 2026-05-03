Jacob Murphy News: Provides one assist

Murphy assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Brighton.

Murphy played a direct creative role in Saturday's 3-1 win over Brighton, chasing down a long ball with determination in the first half before squaring across goal for William Osula to head home and open the scoring against the run of play. The English winger covered significant ground on the right flank and contributed defensively before being replaced by Harvey Barnes in the second half as his side looked to manage the result under Brighton's growing pressure, adding three key passes and three crosses. Murphy has now registered two assists across 30 Premier League appearances this season, consistently operating as a willing runner on the right side of his team's shape throughout a difficult campaign.